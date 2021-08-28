MS Dhoni Plays Referee for a Football Match Between Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma; the Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s love for football is not hidden from the world. If the former Indian skipper loves any other sport apart from cricket, then it has to be football. There have been many viral videos and clips in which Dhoni can be seen enjoying playing football. However, this time around, the veteran opted for a different role. Instead of playing football, Dhoni donned the orchestrator hat for a two-touch football challenge between Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma. Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent for participating in the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In the video posted by the official Instagram handle of the Super Kings, Chahar and Sharma challenged each other for a two-touch football match. Dhoni acted as a referee as he explained the rules to both the players along with keeping a check on the scores. Both Chahar and Sharma looked desperate to win the friendly match, however, in the end, the fast bowler managed to have the last laugh as he scripted a win by 7-4. CSK posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “2 touches and 7 points to win - Kings Arena ft. Deepak Chahar vs Karn Sharma!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Apart from enjoying some light moments with his CSK teammates, Dhoni is also diligently preparing for the remainder of IPL 2021. CSK were excellent during the first half of the tournament as they won five out of their seven league games. However, the CSK skipper didn’t enjoy a good outing during the India leg.

The 40-year-old had mustered just 37 runs in seven matches at an average of 12.33. However, the Ranchi-born is keen on finding his form back in the UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here