MS Dhoni Reaches Chennai for CSK Training Camp

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni reached the city of Chennai for the team’s training session ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League 2023 season.

The team posted a video of the team’s skipper reaching the hotel in the city as he prepares to lead the successful franchise in the upcoming edition.

Dhoni returns to Chepauk after three years following the COVID-imposed hiatus and the Chennai faithful are more than raring to get a glimpse of their favourite son at the famed Den once the IPL action begins.

CSK will open their campaign in the opening match of the edition as they take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans, led by maverick Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who captained the team to glory in their very first appearance in the cash-rich league.

Chennai will take on GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 31st of March in the season’s curtain raiser before stepping out on the Chepauk home turf on the 3rd of March to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game in over three years.

Dhoni has led the Chennai franchise to four IPL trophies in the years 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Only Mumbai Indians have a better trophy record in the glamorous T20 league, clinching the coveted crown a record 5 times.

The former Indian captain who has won everything there is to be won in the international circuit has also led the IPL franchise to Champions League Twenty20 glory twice, in the years 2010 and 2014.

CSK released a couple of fan-favourite including Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milam, KM Asif, Hari Nishant, Bhagat Verma, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadish and Chris Jordan ahead of the auction a couple of months ago in a move to refresh the squad.

The Chennai-based outfit broke the bank to acquire the services of World Cup-winning English player Ben Stokes for a whopping 16.25 Crore Indian Rupees.

They also managed to rope in Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nisanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma, in addition to New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson.

Jamieson, however, is ruled out with injury and the training camp in Chennai provides an opportunity for head coach Stephen Fleming, skipper Dhoni and the management to pick out an able replacement for the Kiwi quickie.

