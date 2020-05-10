MS Dhoni Resurfaces With Grey Beard, Sparks Memes & Nostalgia
Former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has resurfaced after staying out of the public eye for a few days, in a video that was uploaded on his daughter Ziva's Instagram handle. Dhoni however looks significantly different in it thanks to the grey beard that he is sporting.
MS Dhoni Resurfaces With Grey Beard, Sparks Memes & Nostalgia
Former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has resurfaced after staying out of the public eye for a few days, in a video that was uploaded on his daughter Ziva's Instagram handle. Dhoni however looks significantly different in it thanks to the grey beard that he is sporting.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings