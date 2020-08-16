MS Dhoni Retirement: Gautam Gambhir Believes One Record of Former Captain Will 'Stay Forever'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni's record of winning all three ICC trophies as captain will never be matched.
The 39-year old is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - and he also took India to the top of the ICC Test rankings.
Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir took note of Dhoni's achievement of lifting all the three ICC trophies, a feat which according to him no other Indian captain would ever achieve.
"One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni's three ICC trophies," said Gambhir who shared a memorable 109-run stand with Dhoni during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka to help the team clinch the title.
"I don't think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that. I think, whether it is the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that's going to stay forever.
"The record for a hundred 100s might get broken, someone can make a lot of ODI double hundreds but I don’t think any captain can emulate #MSDhoni & win (all) 3 ICC Trophies" - @GautamGambhirWill this Dhoni record stay unbeaten forever? #ThankYouMSDhoni #CricketConnected pic.twitter.com/RDKa6QfRym
"I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni's going to be there to stay forever," he added.
Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is.
