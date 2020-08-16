Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

236 (91.2)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

7/1 (5.0)

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

MS Dhoni Retirement: Gautam Gambhir Believes One Record of Former Captain Will 'Stay Forever'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni's record of winning all three ICC trophies as captain will never be matched.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Dhoni

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni's record of winning all three ICC trophies as captain will never be matched.

The 39-year old is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - and he also took India to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Also Read: Dhoni Would Have Pushed Himself Had the T20 World Cup Not Been Postponed - Irfan Pathan

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir took note of Dhoni's achievement of lifting all the three ICC trophies, a feat which according to him no other Indian captain would ever achieve.

"One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni's three ICC trophies," said Gambhir who shared a memorable 109-run stand with Dhoni during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka to help the team clinch the title.

Also Read: Will Jersey No.7 Retire with MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Raises Demand

"I don't think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that. I think, whether it is the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that's going to stay forever.

"I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni's going to be there to stay forever," he added.

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Emotional Post on Dhoni's Retirement

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is.

Dhoni RetirementGautam GambhirIndian cricket teamMS Dhonims dhoni retirement

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more