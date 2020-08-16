MS Dhoni Retirement Updates: Cricket World Sends Best Wishes to Modern Legend

He could be a role model for all shy and reticent people on how to become an assertive leader. Two world titles meant he didn't do too badly. And then one fine afternoon, he could stun the world by relinquishing Test captaincy with 10 short of landmark 100 games, a record Indians are so fond of. And after another five years and seven months, he literally punches one in the gut on a balmy August 15 evening to say, "from 1929 hrs, consider me retired".

What do they know of Dhoni who only Dhoni knows. There seems nothing wrong in customising the most epic CLR James line from his seminal work 'Beyond a Boundary'. It fits Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the 'T'. He could force one to throw the MCC cricket manual in the trash bin with his daredevilry in unorthodox strokeplay.

He was phenomenally consistent and had a Failure Rate of just 21% (being dismissed for less than 20 is counted as a failure) during this period. It does not come as a surprise that Dhoni’s golden period coincided with India’s great run in ODI cricket. Between 2008 and 2014, India had the best win-loss ratio of 1.88 in the world and more significantly won two major world tournaments – two of the biggest wins in their cricketing history! Add to his batting achievements, his astuteness behind the stumps and record as a captain taking India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, and MSD is an ODI legend!

Dhoni had an average of in excess of 50 for six of the seven years between 2008 and 2014 (every year except 2010). During this period, he aggregated 5,354 runs in 133 innings, including 6 of his 10 career hundreds. Dhoni’s average of 59.48 was the second-highest in this period marginally lower than De Villiers (60.38). His average in wins was also the second-highest, again, only after De Villiers during this period.

One of his most remarkable innings came for Asia XI against Africa XI in Chennai in 2007. Dhoni came out to bat at 72 for 5 and hammered an unbeaten 139 off just 97 deliveries adding a double century partnership with Mahela Jayawardene. His two colossal hundreds in 2005 (148 against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam) and 183 in a successful 298-run chase against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, both came from the number 3 position, when India had lost their biggest player – Sachin Tendulkar – for a single-digit score. For Dhoni to have produced these two great innings, not even a year since his debut, showed the world the mettle he was made of.

Half of Dhoni’s top 10 ODI innings in wins for India came under pressure – when the team had lost early wickets. He came out to bat at 25 for 3 against England in Cuttack in 2017 and smashed 134 off just 122 deliveries putting together 256 for the 4th wicket with Yuvraj Singh. From 51 for 3, he recorded an unbeaten 101 off 107 balls in a successful chase against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2010.

Dhoni had not done anything significant till then in the tournament. But cometh the hour, cometh the man! This was Dhoni – the big-match player – at his very best. He displayed this quality to raise his game when it mattered the most on several other occasions in his career. Dhoni is also a great finisher. He has the third-highest average of 48.09 after AB de Villiers and Bevan for positions 5-7 in ODI history. Dhoni has a strike rate of 100 or more in 29 of the 61 fifty-plus scores he registered from positions 5-7. And a strike rate of 90-plus in 40 such innings.

April 2, 2011: World Cup Final: Chasing 274 in a high pressure final in front of a packed Wankhede crowd, Dhoni promotes himself up the order instead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh, to keep the right-left combination going to neutralize the best bowler of the opposition – Muttiah Muralitharan. Dhoni, as he had done several times during his career, controls the chase before starting to dominate it. The rest is history. He remains unbeaten on 91 off just 79 deliveries taking India to a famous win with that magnificent six over long on.

And here is another astonishing fact! India has lost just 2 (and tied one) of the 50 matches in which Dhoni has remained unbeaten in a chase. Thus his Chase-Not Out-Win Percentage is 94%. Comparing him to the other great middle-order finisher - Australia won 25 of the 30 matches (83.33%) in which Bevan was unbeaten in a chase (and lost 5).

Dhoni has the third-highest average (69) in victorious matches in ODI history only after Babar Azam (85.37) and Virat Kohli (77.37). He has a phenomenal record batting second with an astonishing average of 102.71 in successful chases – the highest in ODI cricket history – even higher than King Kohli’s 96.21!

There are 8 batsmen who have a batting average of 50 or more (min. 2000 runs). Dhoni is the only one along with Michael Bevan who is a specialist middle-order batsman on this list. In conclusion, it is absolutely remarkable that Dhoni, who batted a majority of his career at number 5 or 6, scored the number of runs he did at such a high average.

Here are some mind-boggling numbers on Dhoni: He is one of the two batsman (the other being Kohli) who has achieved the double of scoring 10,000-plus runs at an average of above 50. There are 14 batsmen who have scored more than 10,000 runs. Dhoni is the only one amongst them who has batted a majority of his career in the non top 4 positions. In other words, he is the only proper middle-order batsman in this elite list.

MS Dhoni also had a knack of giving statements that often made headlines. Once he had said, "I love my country. I tell my wife she is third most important thing after my country and parents, in that order."

Also, Chinna Thala, Suresh Raina has announced the retirement with MS Dhoni. It is a big day for Indian cricket. Two stalwarts of the game have ended their careers.

The first painting was a landscape drawing, the second one was of what he described as 'something which can become a mode of transport in future'. Calling the third one his favourite, Dhoni said it was a replica of him while batting in Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings' jersey. Dhoni also said that he will soon hold an exhibition of his paintings and asked for suggestions and advice from his fans in this regard. The 37-year-old Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, is set to travel to the United Kingdom with the Indian team for the showpiece, which could be the last of his illustrious career. Dhoni, who had retired from Test cricket in 2014, has amassed 10,500 ODI runs from 341 games, averaging 50.72 with 10 centuries and 71 fifties.

Last year, MS Dhoni joked about his childhood dream of becoming a painter and his plans after retiring from cricket in a video doing rounds on social media. "I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it's time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings."

Dhoni, who led India in over 300 matches, is the only skipper in the world to have won all the ICC trophies -- the Chamipons Trophy, T20I World Cup and World Cup 2011. Also he took India to the no.1 spot in the Test Rankings too.