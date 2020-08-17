MS Dhoni Retirement: MS Dhoni, A Monk in Frenzied World of Modern Sports
MS Dhoni Retirement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, who just announced his retirement from international cricket, showed us that you don’t always have to spoil your sleep by participating in the mad race of the competitive world of modern sports.
MS Dhoni Retirement: MS Dhoni, A Monk in Frenzied World of Modern Sports
MS Dhoni Retirement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, who just announced his retirement from international cricket, showed us that you don’t always have to spoil your sleep by participating in the mad race of the competitive world of modern sports.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings