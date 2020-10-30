T20 CARNIVAL

KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Retirement Rumour Fuel Again as Chennai Skipper Hands out Signed Jeresys to Kolkata Player After Win

MS Dhoni has added fuel to the rumours of his retirement by giving away signed jerseys to players. On Friday, Nitish Rana got a signed jersey from Dhoni while youngsters from the KKR team posed for photos post-match.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Retirement Rumour Fuel Again as Chennai Skipper Hands out Signed Jeresys to Kolkata Player After Win

It has become a tradition of sorts for MS Dhoni to hand to signed jerseys after every CSK match this IPL season and after the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders' in their penultimate match of the season, MS dhoni has added fuel to the rumours of his retirement by giving away signed jerseys to players. This first came to notice when Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who considers Dhoni his idol, shared a photo of him holding a signed CSK Dhoni jersey. A couple of days later, the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - were seen holding Dhoni's No.7 CSK jersey. And on Friday, Nitish Rana got a signed jersey from Dhoni while youngsters from the KKR team posed for photos post-match. With CSK out of the race for playoffs, they are now left with just one game this season. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year in a rather nonchalant manner and there is every possibility that he may come up with another retirement announcement when least expected.

On the other hand, many believe that Dhoni will play the next edition of the IPL. The 39-year-old Dhoni's future has come under scrutiny in the wake of CSK's mediocre performances in the ongoing IPL. However, Gautam Gambhir, who flourished under Dhoni's captaincy in international cricket, opined that CSK will retain Dhoni as their captain for the next edition. CSK management has said that Dhoni would be retained at the next mega auction, which is likely to be held in 2022.

But, that has not stopped fans from speculating. Here's what they are talking about:

MS Dhoni Retirement Rumors Fuel Again as CSK Skipper Hands out Signed Jerseys to KKR Player After Win

