KKR vs CSK IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Retirement Rumour Fuel Again as Chennai Skipper Hands out Signed Jeresys to Kolkata Player After Win
MS Dhoni has added fuel to the rumours of his retirement by giving away signed jerseys to players. On Friday, Nitish Rana got a signed jersey from Dhoni while youngsters from the KKR team posed for photos post-match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 7:17 AM IST
It has become a tradition of sorts for MS Dhoni to hand to signed jerseys after every CSK match this IPL season and after the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders' in their penultimate match of the season, MS dhoni has added fuel to the rumours of his retirement by giving away signed jerseys to players. This first came to notice when Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who considers Dhoni his idol, shared a photo of him holding a signed CSK Dhoni jersey. A couple of days later, the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - were seen holding Dhoni's No.7 CSK jersey. And on Friday, Nitish Rana got a signed jersey from Dhoni while youngsters from the KKR team posed for photos post-match. With CSK out of the race for playoffs, they are now left with just one game this season. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year in a rather nonchalant manner and there is every possibility that he may come up with another retirement announcement when least expected.
On the other hand, many believe that Dhoni will play the next edition of the IPL. The 39-year-old Dhoni's future has come under scrutiny in the wake of CSK's mediocre performances in the ongoing IPL. However, Gautam Gambhir, who flourished under Dhoni's captaincy in international cricket, opined that CSK will retain Dhoni as their captain for the next edition. CSK management has said that Dhoni would be retained at the next mega auction, which is likely to be held in 2022.
But, that has not stopped fans from speculating. Here's what they are talking about:
Rana and Kuldeep got the jersey today ❤️#MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • @msdhoni #Dhoni #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/GYjojwZbu0
— Kolkata M S Dhoni FC | Die Hard Fan Of Dhoni (@Kolkata_MSD_FC) October 30, 2020
Dhoni (to opp players after the end of every match) :
"Hey guys! Its Chips time" pic.twitter.com/fUZzSEf8Tl
— K.E.V.Y.N (@KevynMaroon) October 29, 2020
You can take man out of the game , but you can't take game out of the man #Dhoni @ChennaiIPL #CSK pic.twitter.com/O2CU3rglOY
— Vijay Nathan (@280Karthik) October 30, 2020
Varun Chakravarthy Gets @msdhoni's Autograph on his Jersey.❤ #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/oEHfKLCOwf
— Kolkata M S Dhoni FC | Die Hard Fan Of Dhoni (@Kolkata_MSD_FC) October 30, 2020
CSK T-shirt per player 8-10
Dhoni 100+
வரிசையில் நின்னு வாங்கிட்டு போறாங்க@ChennaiIPL #CSK pic.twitter.com/psWuYi9Qko
— ஊர்சுற்றி (ரொம்ப நாளா வீட்டில்) (@Madhesh_Twitz) October 30, 2020
He He is KING everywhere as long as he is alive #Dhoni #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #RavindraJadeja pic.twitter.com/tCmx1D41xb
— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey (@imPanditJee) October 29, 2020
He He is KING everywhere as long as he is alive #Dhoni #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #RavindraJadeja pic.twitter.com/tCmx1D41xb
— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey (@imPanditJee) October 29, 2020
Dhoni going to hotel after every match pic.twitter.com/sMdJMCGVdo
— Rev-anth (@UrsRK_) October 29, 2020
inspiration (noun)
synonym: M S Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Q7ICpseWcG
— B (@BhavyaDhoni) October 29, 2020
Sorry Dhoni, I love you. pic.twitter.com/h0dNe9Xs9U
— Radio Wala Milind (@radiowalamilind) October 29, 2020
Just An Another Day
Nitish Rana to MS Dhoni
Kuldeep Yadav Got No.7 Jersey #CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/EwyMknWMQe
— துரைசிங்கம் (@Srijesh_Offl) October 29, 2020
Dhoni has been a Jersey supplier this season pic.twitter.com/MrGq4kKS22
— ` (@FourOverthrows) October 29, 2020
