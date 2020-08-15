Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

MS Dhoni Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to Former India Skipper

The world of cricket was on Saturday was shocked by an annoucement from former India skipper MS Dhoni that he had retired from international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
Dhoni posted an Instagram video and captioned it, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The post brought an end to a lot of speculation that has persisted since Dhoni's last outing in an India jersey, when they lost against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Old Trafford.

Dhoni had made himself unavailable for international duty after that tournament and even served in the Army for a while. For their part, the Indian selectors made it clear they wanted to move on from Dhoni.

Nevertheless, his retirement triggered an outpouring of affection on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Dhoni will continue to play in the IPL and is set to captain CSK in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
