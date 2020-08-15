MS Dhoni Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to Former India Skipper

The world of cricket was on Saturday was shocked by an annoucement from former India skipper MS Dhoni that he had retired from international cricket.
Dhoni posted an Instagram video and captioned it, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
The post brought an end to a lot of speculation that has persisted since Dhoni's last outing in an India jersey, when they lost against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Old Trafford.
Dhoni had made himself unavailable for international duty after that tournament and even served in the Army for a while. For their part, the Indian selectors made it clear they wanted to move on from Dhoni.
Nevertheless, his retirement triggered an outpouring of affection on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:36am PDT
, .Thank you for the memories, #Thala @msdhoni. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0nwN2Cntcq— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) August 15, 2020
The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020
Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from. Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020
MS Dhoni: One name, a million memories! 💫What's your favourite memory of the former India skipper? pic.twitter.com/sszLHobegw— ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020
but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
NEWS : MS Dhoni retires from international crickethttps://t.co/jvTJ4wVmeq#ThankYouMSDhoni 💙 pic.twitter.com/JB6ZxhU6dx— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2020
Dhoni will continue to play in the IPL and is set to captain CSK in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
