MS Dhoni Was on Verge of Being Removed as ODI Captain in 2011-12, Reveals Former BCCI Boss
A day after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, former BCCI president N Srinivasan has revealed how he used his authority to retain him as the skipper of the side. India had lost the Test series in Australia by a massive margin of 0-4, and the selection committee had decided to remove Dhoni as skipper from captaincy, without even picking a replacement.
