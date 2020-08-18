All the Best Bowlers, Be Careful of MS Dhoni: Irfan Pathan Issues Waring Ahead of IPL
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has cautioned the bowlers ahead of the IPL, to watch out for MS Dhoni, who is fresh out of a retirement. Those close to the cricketer have revealed that former India skipper will at least play the IPL for another couple of years.
