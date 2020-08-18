Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

All the Best Bowlers, Be Careful of MS Dhoni: Irfan Pathan Issues Waring Ahead of IPL

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has cautioned the bowlers ahead of the IPL, to watch out for MS Dhoni, who is fresh out of a retirement. Those close to the cricketer have revealed that former India skipper will at least play the IPL for another couple of years.

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
IPL 2020: The Top Ten Run Getters in the History of the Tournament

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has cautioned the bowlers ahead of the IPL, to watch out for MS Dhoni, who is fresh out of a retirement. Those close to the cricketer have revealed that former India skipper will at least play the IPL for another couple of years.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Was on Verge of Being Removed as ODI Captain in 2011-12, Reveals Former BCCI Boss

“When he (Dhoni) comes to play in the IPL, I think all the bowlers, even the players who retired like me, will be very happy that they are not bowling against MS Dhoni in the IPL – because he is going to go with full flow,” he said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Pathan has been at the receiving end too, back in 2010 when Dhoni carted him for 16 runs at Dharamsala, to take CSK into the semi-finals. MSD finished the match in just four balls, smashing 4, 2, 6 and 6.

“When he plays for CSK, he enjoys that, his best comes out as a batsman as well. But in this IPL, I am really looking forward to it. All the bowlers, be careful,” Pathan said.

Earlier, former BCCI president N Srinivasan has revealed how he used his authority to retain him as the skipper of the side. India had lost the Test series in Australia by a massive margin of 0-4, and the selection committee had decided to remove Dhoni as skipper from captaincy, without even picking a replacement.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Has Solid Reason Why Arch-rivals Can't Play Bilateral Series Right Now

“This was 2011. India had won the World Cup. And (then) in Australia, we didn’t do well in the Tests. So, one of the selectors wanted to remove him (Dhoni) as the ODI captain. The point is, how do you remove him as the ODI captain?

"He had won the World Cup (just a few months ago). They (selectors) had not even thought of who would be his replacement. There was a discussion and then (before the formal meeting) I said there was no way in which he would not be a player," Srinivasan told the Indian Express.

