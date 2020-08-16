Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

236 (91.2)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

7/1 (5.0)

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

MS Dhoni Retires: 'Dhoni Will Play IPL For At Least 2 More Years, Spend More Time With Army'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision.

PTI |August 16, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
MS Dhoni Retires: 'Dhoni Will Play IPL For At Least 2 More Years, Spend More Time With Army'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision.

Pandey saw the retirement announcement coming after this year's T20 World Cup, which was postponed to 2022 last month, but only Dhoni knew that it would come on Independence Day.

"I was aware that he would do it soon but did not know the exact timing. Anyway it was for him to decide. He had started IPL preparations but it was postponed and then the T20 World Cup was postponed, he thought to be mentally free," Pandey told PTI day after Dhoni's unexpected announcement on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'You Will Always Be My Captain, Grateful for Faith You Showed in Me' - Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni 

"And since August 15 is a special day for the Army, he must have thought on those lines. The T20 World Cup postponement was surely a factor as he planned for it," he said.

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. Following the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month.

"One thing is for sure, he will be spending more time with the Army. He will also give time to his commercial ventures and other commitments. We will sit down soon and decide the way forward."

ALSO READ: Not Anyone’s 'Keeper’ – MS Dhoni Was His Own Brand

In most cases, the brand value of an athlete goes down after retirement but Pandey insists it won't happen to Dhoni.

"Since the World Cup (in July 2019), we have signed up with 10 new brands and it is a long-term thing. It will keep on increasing as Dhoni is not just about cricket, he is a youth icon.

"In most cases retirement does have an impact but not when it comes to Dhoni. His achievements are not individual, his achievements are for the team and for the country," said Pandey.

Pandey added that Dhoni will play the IPL for another two or three seasons.

"He will play for at least couple of years, if not more. He will be more mentally free now that he is retired. The T20 World Cup postponement was definitely a factor in his retirement."

The mega event, which was to take place in Australia in October-November, was moved to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India have the hosting rights for the 2021 edition.

Dhonidhoni agedhoni newsdhoni retiredDhoni Retirementdhoni retirement newsM S Dhonimahendra singh dhoniMS Dhonims dhoni armyMs Dhoni newsms dhoni retirementmsdmsd retirement

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more