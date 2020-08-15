One of the most talked about strengths of MS Dhoni will always be his calm approach to high pressure situations. As captain of India, he’s seen plenty of such days.
Despite calling time on his international career, Captain Cool continues to hold certain records.
Only Captain to Win Three ICC Titles
MS Dhoni led India to victory in the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007, followed it up with an ODI World Cup crown in 2011 and then became the only captain to lift all three ICC tournaments by leading India to the Champions Trophy title in 2013.
Most International Matches
The former India captain led the team in 332 internationals - 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20Is – which is a world record. Australia’s Ricky Ponting has captained in 324 international matches. Dhoni is also the only captain to have led in 50+ international matches in each of the three formats of the game.
Most Final Wins in ODIs
MS has captain India to six multi-nation ODI tournament finals and of which India have won 4 – making him the most successful captain in multi-nation ODI tournament finals. Overall, Dhoni has won 110 ODI ODIs as a captain, which is the second-most by any player.
Most Not Outs in ODIs
MS Dhoni has remained unbeaten in 84 ODIs, which is again a world record. The second best is by former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock, who has 72 not outs to his name. Out of the 84 times, Dhoni remained unbeaten in ODIs, 51 came while India were chasing and amazingly, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 47 of those while two matches were tied and they lost only 2 times.
Most Stumpings in International Cricket
MS Dhoni wsa electric as a keeper and especially when the batsmen stepped out of the crease. He holds the record for inflicting most number of stumpings in international cricket. in 350 matches, Dhoni has 123 stumpings to his name.
MS Dhoni Retires: Five International Records Captain Cool Still Holds
