MS Dhoni Retires from International Cricket, Virat Kohli Says 'Thanks for Everything Skip'

Kohli took of the reigns of the Indian team from MS Dhoni first in 2014 in Test cricket in Australia before handing over the leadership in white-ball cricket in 2017.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
MS Dhoni Retires from International Cricket, Virat Kohli Says 'Thanks for Everything Skip'

Moments after news broke that former captain MS Dhoni had called time on his international career, current India skipper and teammate Virat Kohli took to social media to post a message of gratitude to the man.

Kohli wrote, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart…”

“but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni”

Kohli took of the reigns of the Indian team from MS Dhoni first in 2014 in Test cricket in Australia before handing over the leadership in white-ball cricket in 2017.

In an ODI career stretching across 350 matches, Dhoni scored 10, 773 runs with a highest score of 183 not out. He finishes with 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries to his name. The wicketkeeper-batsman also has 229 ODI sixes - the most for an Indian batsman.

The wicket-keeper Dhoni was exception behind the stumps and in ODI cricket registered 321 catches along with 123 stumpings.

Dhoni took over as ODI captain from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and won 55 percent of the 200 games (110 wins, 74 defeats, 5 tied, 11 NR).

In T20Is, Dhoni played two shy of a 100 games, scoring over 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. More importantly, he led India to glory in the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He has a 58.33 win percentage in this format, with 42 victories in 72 games as captain.

