MS Dhoni Retires: 'I Salute you, Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni' - Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri paid a fitting tribute to just-retired former captain MS Dhoni, calling him a true 'badshah' of cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) evening.

"MS Dhoni finishes off in style! An Independence Day sunset ending to a glittering career. One of the true badshahs of the sport," Shastri said in a video posted by Doordarshan.

"What amazed me about MS was his calmness and composure in handling extreme pressure and criticism.

"As a leader and captain, well he can sit on Mount Everest with those kind of achievements. Multiple World Cups, the Champions Trophy, No. 1 Test team in the world, IPL titles, Champions League, you name it and he has got it.

"I wish Sakshi, Ziva, MS himself and his family all the mental peace and happiness in retirement. Do continue to enthrall us during the IPL, MS.

"I salute you, Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni."

Earlier, Shastri had hailed Dhoni for changing cricket forever.

"This man is second to none. And coming from where he did he changed cricket for all times to come. And his beauty is he did it in all formats," Shastri told 'India Today'.

"For me what stood out was his stumpings and his run outs. He had such fast hands that he was at times faster than any pickpocket," he said.

Counting Dhoni's achievements, Shastri said despite creating an enviable legacy, Dhoni's calm demeanour made him unique. "T20 - he has won a World Cup and multiple IPL titles. 50 overs - he has won a World Cup. Test cricket- he has taken India to the number one position in the world. Played 90 Test matches," he said.

"And he always took life as it came. From his days in Kharagpur to his days as an Indian cricketer he was always in the moment. And in retirement also he has moved on. "As I said he is second to none," he added.

