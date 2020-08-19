Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

MS Dhoni Retires: KL Rahul 'Shocked and Heartbroken', Says Words Fall Short to Describe Dhoni

KL Rahul said he was 'shocked' and 'heartbroken' to know that MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
MS Dhoni Retires: KL Rahul 'Shocked and Heartbroken', Says Words Fall Short to Describe Dhoni

KL Rahul said he was 'shocked' and 'heartbroken' to know that MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket.

The former India captain announced his retirement on August 15 via an Instagram post. Rahul said he wished the team could have given him a big send-off and done something special for Dhoni.

"It was quite shocking. I was honestly heartbroken. I’m sure all of us in the team or whoever has played under him and with him would have wanted to give him a big send-off and wanted him to play one more time so we could have had that opportunity to do something special for him. It is what it is," Rahul told ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ: Saw MS Dhoni's Acumen Standing in Slips and Told BCCI that He's Next Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

"He has been someone who has guided us all really, really well. And who has never expected us to change who we are. He has let us go out there and express ourselves and make our mistakes and learn from them. He has just let us be.

"If we were ever in doubt, or if we wanted to look to somebody for answers, he was always there. He knew when to push the players."

Rahul said he was short of words to describe Dhoni, saying he was an inspiration on and off the field.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Exit Impact is Like Karna’s Loss of His Kavach & Kundal: N Srinivasan

"Words fall short, man. Even the other day when I was trying on Instagram or Twitter. I mean, what do you say about somebody like that? You don’t have enough to say about how much he has done and how many lives he has changed and for how many people he is an inspiration - not just on the field but off the field with the things he has achieved. It is phenomenal," Rahul said.

Rahul, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab for the first time in IPL this season, said he has always looked up to Dhoni the captain.

"It has always been MS Dhoni. I’m grateful that I’ve had the honour of playing under him and with him. Even Rohit Sharma is quite a good captain. Virat Kohli is a phenomenal captain. I have learned a lot from all of them and hopefully I can use all of that knowledge when I am captaining."

Dhonidhoni agedhoni newsdhoni retiredDhoni Retirementdhoni retirement newskl rahulM S Dhonimahendra singh dhoniMS DhoniMs Dhoni newsms dhoni retirementmsdmsd retirement

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more