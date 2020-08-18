MS Dhoni May Get Permanent Seat at Wankhede Stadium, Where His 2011 World Cup Final Six Landed
No cricket fan can ever forget MS Dhoni's towering six at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Now, as Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, a plan is in pipeline to mark the seat on his name at the Wankhede, where his famous six landed.
