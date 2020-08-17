MS Dhoni Retires – The ODI Giant, The Great Captain, The Indian Legend

MS Dhoni Retirement: A small town boy whose first love was football went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. MS Dhoni has been a great of the game – one of the most astute and successful captains of all-time taking India to the pinnacle in 2007 and 2011, an all-time legendary ODI batsman and amongst the best with the gloves behind the stumps.
Dhoni had his own style and methods and in many ways was the first big SUPERSTAR from the hinterland of India, breaking the monopoly of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh!
We analyse his career – the numbers which stand out and the great performances.
ODI LEGEND
10773: The 11th Highest Run-Getter in ODI cricket history
50.57: Amongst the Top 8 Batting Averages in ODI history
Dhoni is one of the two batsman (the other being Virat Kohli) who has achieved the double of scoring 10,000-plus runs at an average of above 50.
There are 14 batsmen who have scored more than 10,000 runs. Dhoni is the only one amongst them who has not batted a majority of his career in the top 4 positions. In other words, he is the only proper middle-order batsman in this elite list.
There are 8 batsmen who have a batting average of 50 or more (min. 2000 runs). Dhoni is the only one along with Michael Bevan who is a specialist middle-order batsman on this list.
In conclusion, it is absolutely remarkable that Dhoni, who batted a majority of his career at number 5 or 6, scored the number of runs he did at such a high average.
3: Dhoni was the third-highest run scorer (after Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara) during his career which spanned 14 and a half years from December, 2004 to July 2019
48.56: Dhoni’s Batting Average from Number 5 and 6
It is the second-highest average (after AB de Villiers) from positions 5 and 6 for a minimum of 2000 runs during Dhoni’s career. It is higher than the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Misbah-ul-Haq, Ben Stokes, Michael Hussey and Jos Buttler amongst others.
Overall, it is the third-highest average from number 5 and 6 after AB and Michael Bevan.
194.28: Dhoni’s Highest Strike Rate 50-plus Innings in ODI cricket
Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 35 deliveries against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010 helping India cross 400 only for the third time in their ODI history
69: Average in Victorious matches
Third-highest in ODI history after Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
102.71: Average in Successful Chases
Dhoni has the highest average in successful chases in ODI history
India has lost just 2 (and tied one) of the 50 matches in which Dhoni has remained unbeaten in a chase. Thus his Chase-Not Out-Win Percentage is 94%.
Comparing him to the other great middle-order finisher - Australia won 25 of the 30 matches (83.33%) in which Bevan was unbeaten in a chase (and lost 5).
2008-2014: Dhoni’s Golden Period in ODI cricket
Dhoni had an average of in excess of 50 for six of the seven years between 2008 and 2014 (every year except 2010). During this period, he aggregated 5,354 runs in 133 innings, including 6 of his 10 career hundreds.
Dhoni’s average of 59.48 was the second-highest in this period marginally lower than De Villiers (60.38).
He was phenomenally consistent and had a Failure Rate of just 21% (being dismissed for less than 20 is counted as a failure) during this period.
It does not come as a surprise that Dhoni’s golden period coincided with India’s great run in ODI cricket. Between 2008 and 2014, India had the best win-loss ratio of 1.88 in the world and more significantly won two major world tournaments – two of the biggest wins in their cricketing history!
THE BEST PERFORMANCES
Twin Hundreds in 2005
- 148 vs Pakistan at Visakhapatnam in 2005
- 183* vs Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005
His two highest scores in ODI cricket, both came within a year from debut and from the number 3 position, when India had lost their biggest player – Sachin Tendulkar – for a single-digit score.
Dhoni had given an early glimpse of his batting prowess and temperament.
Under Pressure
- 72* vs Pakistan in Lahore in 2006
- 139* vs Africa XI in Chennai in 2007
- 113* vs Pakistan in Chennai in 2012
- 134 vs England in Cuttack in 2017
Dhoni, combined with Yuvraj Singh and smacked an unbeaten 72 off just 46 deliveries helping India derail Pakistan’s total of 289 in Lahore in 2006.
One of his most remarkable innings came for Asia XI against Africa XI in Chennai in 2007. Dhoni came out to bat at 72 for 5 and hammered an unbeaten 139 off just 97 deliveries adding a double century partnership with Mahela Jayawardene.
Another gem albeit in a losing cause came against Pakistan in Chennai in 2012 where Dhoni came out to bat at 29 for 5 and recorded an unbeaten 113 off 125 deliveries.
Coming in at 25 for 3, again after the top-order had collapsed, Dhoni paired with Yuvraj and put together 256 for the 4th wicket smashing 134 off 122 deliveries against England in Cuttack in 2017.
Big-Match
- 91* vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2011
His match-winning unbeaten 91 in the World Cup Final in Mumbai in 2011 where he promoted himself up the order to counter Muttiah Muralitharan is the stuff of legends!
Dhoni had not done anything significant in the tournament till the final. But when India needed him most on the biggest stage of them all he came in and produced the innings of a lifetime – this defined Dhoni and what he was made of!
AN EFFECTIVE TEST BATSMAN
4876: Dhoni’s Test aggregate is the third-highest for a designated keeper after Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher
90: Number of Test matches in which Dhoni was designated wicket-keeper
Dhoni is the most experienced wicket-keeper in Indian Test history. Syed Kirmani follows with 88 Tests as designated wicket-keeper
Overall, only 6 other wicket-keepers have had more experience behind the stumps than Dhoni in Test cricket history.
224: Dhoni’s Highest Score in Test cricket
Dhoni recorded a career-best 224 off just 265 deliveries against Australia in Chennai in 2013. It is the third-highest score by a designated wicket-keeper after Andy Flower (232*) and Kumar Sangakkara (230)
48.4: Average in Winning Matches
It is the 7th best average for a wicket-keeper in victorious Tests for his country.
4/6: Four of Dhoni’s 6 Test hundreds have come in wins for India
76 Not Out & 203 Minutes: Dhoni’s Best Overseas Test Performance
After scoring a duck in the first innings, Dhoni came out to bat at 145 for 5 in the second needing to play out time and approximately 50 overs to help India secure a draw in the opening Test at Lord’s in 2007.
Not his favourite format and not the most technically gifted batsman, Dhoni showed his grit and fighting spirit and doggedness and remained unbeaten on a match-saving 76 off 159 deliveries batting for almost three and a half hours. India battled for 96 overs and managed to save the Test by a whisker ending with 282 for 9.
They won the second Test at Nottingham.
Dhoni again contributed a crucial 36 (from 89 for 5) in the second innings of the third and final Test at The Oval which ended in a draw.
India won a rare series in England but if not for those 203 minutes at Lord’s, the story would have been a lot different!
AN UNDER-ACHIEVING T20I BATSMAN
Unlike his incredible record for CSK in the IPL, Dhoni never achieved his full potential as a batsman in T20I cricket, though he did produce a few match-winning innings.
Two of his most significant performances came in the victorious 2007 WT20 in South Africa. He smashed 45 off 33 deliveries against South Africa in Durban before producing a cameo 36 off just 18 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final at the same venue.
He blasted 46 off 28 deliveries in India’s highest successful chase (of 207) in T20I cricket – against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009.
ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CAPTAINS IN CRICKET HISTORY
Dhoni led India to victory in the treble – the 2007 WT20 in South Africa, the 2011 World Cup in India and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.
He also took India to the number 1 ICC Ranking in Test cricket in 2009.
332: Number of International Matches Dhoni has Captained India
The highest for any captain in cricket history. Ricky Ponting (324), Fleming (303), Graeme Smith (286) and Allan Border (271) follow.
WICKETKEEPING ALL-ROUNDER
634: Number of Catches Dhoni took as wicket-keeper
The third-highest in international cricket history after Mark Boucher (952) and Adam Gilchrist (813)
195: Number of Stumpings Dhoni initiated as wicket-keeper
The highest in international cricket history
Seldom has any sportsperson captured the imagination of a billion people and had such an influence on the game as MSD did.
He retires from the Indian colours as one of the greatest cricketers in international cricket history!
