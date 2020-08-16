MS Dhoni Retires: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Emotional Post on Dhoni's Retirement - 'You Must Have Held Those Tears to Say Goodbye to Your Passion'
Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an emotional post on husband MS Dhoni's international retirement late Saturday night. Dhoni called it quits via Instagram drawing curtains to an illustrious career spanning 16 years
MS Dhoni Retires: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Emotional Post on Dhoni's Retirement - 'You Must Have Held Those Tears to Say Goodbye to Your Passion'
Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an emotional post on husband MS Dhoni's international retirement late Saturday night. Dhoni called it quits via Instagram drawing curtains to an illustrious career spanning 16 years
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings