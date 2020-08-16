Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

236 (91.2)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

7/1 (5.0)

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

MS Dhoni Retires: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Emotional Post on Dhoni's Retirement - 'You Must Have Held Those Tears to Say Goodbye to Your Passion'

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an emotional post on husband MS Dhoni's international retirement late Saturday night. Dhoni called it quits via Instagram drawing curtains to an illustrious career spanning 16 years

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
MS Dhoni Retires: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Emotional Post on Dhoni's Retirement - 'You Must Have Held Those Tears to Say Goodbye to Your Passion'

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an emotional post on husband MS Dhoni's international retirement late Saturday night. Dhoni called it quits via Instagram drawing curtains to an illustrious career spanning 16 years in which he led India to three ICC tournament wins and took the Indian team to the top of the Test rankings for the first time ever.

ALSO READ: Dhoni Would Have Pushed Himself Had the T20 World Cup Not Been Postponed: Irfan Pathan

Sakshi shared the photo Dhoni with the caption, "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness, and wonderful things ahead!"

ALSO READ: A Leader Par Excellence: Such is Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni's announcement came a day after the Chennai Super Kings skipper rejoined his IPL squad members in Chennai to begin practice for the impending IPL, slated for September 19 in the UAE. Dhoni's retirement was the talk of the town and it was widely speculated and believed that the 39-year-old's swansong will be the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which was originally scheduled for this year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: 'Iski Ghanti Baja Dhe' - When Dhoni's Cheeky Comment on Ian Bell Had Ojha in Splits

Dhoni had not played an international game for India since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, in which he scored 50, but failed to see India home in a thrilling contest, spread across two days, getting run-out with India knocked out of the tournament.

Dhoni career sstatsDhoni Reitersdhoni retirement newsMS Dhonims dhoni retirementOff The Fieldsakshi dhoni

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more