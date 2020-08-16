MS Dhoni Retires: Virat Kohli Shares Special Moments With 'Skip' Dhoni - Watch Video Here

Virat Kohli shared a moving tribute to former India captain MS Dhoni on Instagram, recalling two special moments between them.
"Thank you for these moments skip," he wrote.
"I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today.
"The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments.
"The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another. He called & I put my head down and ran!
"Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when two individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win ! Thank you for all these memories skip."
The first moment is from the India-South Africa semifinal game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014. Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 44 in a chase of 173. While Dhoni had the chance to finish off the match when India needed 1 off 7, he dead-batted the delivery to allow Kohli to hit the winning run.
The second is from the India vs Australia game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. Chasing 161, India were 94 for 4 in 14 overs when Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle. The duo added an unbroken 67-run stand, bulk of them through hard running between the wickets, to get India past the victory line.
