VVS Laxman Knows Where MS Dhoni Will Play His Last Match

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, and since then nothing more has been more important in the world of cricket. Now the big question arises- when and where will he play his farewell match.

August 18, 2020
The swashbuckling batsman played his last competitive match against New Zealand in the semifinal of 2019 World Cup, and will only appear on field on September 19, when the IPL begins.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman perhaps has the answer to where Dhoni will play his final match. Just like Sachin Tendulkar ended his career at Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni will play his last match at Chepauk, feels Laxman.

“Number one is we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy. But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen.

“Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely, will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field,’ Laxman said in the Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“I think MS Dhoni’s farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK. And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk.’

“And all the fans, not only at the ground but around the world, not only the Indian fans but all the cricketing fans will be watching that last game of MS whenever that will happen,” Laxman concluded.

In a career spanning 16 years, Dhoni played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 runs. While in ODIs, he scored 10,733 runs, finishing fifth in the list of India's highest run-scorers.

