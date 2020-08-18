Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

When MS Dhoni Drove Team Bus in Nagpur During 2008 Test Series Against Australia

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has bailed the team out of trouble on many occasions, and remained calm under pressure. Staying cool despite being under pressure came naturally to him. But one doesn't really know how he was outside the field.

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
ALSO READ | 'MS Dhoni's Doors Were Always Open, But Never for Gossip or Backbiting' - Ashish Nehra

Former India batsman VVS Laxman recalled two instances from Dhoni’s career on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, that showed how calm he was. After scoring a ton at Faisalabad Test in 2006, where he scored his maiden ton, he went on joking in the dressing room that he was going to retire from Tests.

“I still remember him coming back into the dressing room (after his maiden Test ton, versus Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006) and loudly saying ‘I am going to announce my retirement - MS Dhoni, mai hundred maara Test cricket mein, bas yaar [I, MS Dhoni, have hit a century in Test cricket that’s it!],” Laxman said.

“I don’t want anything more from Test cricket!’ And we were shocked and surprised to hear that. But that’s what MS Dhoni always was,” he said.

Once, Laxman recalls, Dhoni drove the team bus from stadium to hotel in Nagpur during the 2008 Test series against Australia.

“He was the captain of the Indian team because Anil [Kumble] announced his retirement two matches before in Delhi (in 2008). And MS Dhoni asked the team bus driver to just go and sit behind, and he drove the team bus from the ground to the hotel in Nagpur, and we were all awestruck. The captain of the Indian team, driving the team bus!

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Retirement: We Cried & Hugged a Lot After Making Announcement, Says Suresh Raina

“That’s how he used to enjoy his life. For him, being a cricketer was doing everything on the cricket field, but outside the field, everything was normal,” Laxman said.

