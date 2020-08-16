'You Will Always Be My Captain, Grateful for Faith You Showed in Me' - Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni

India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to his predecessor MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, saying 'you'll always be my captain'.
In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Kohli said he was 'grateful' for the faith and support Dhoni showed in him.
"Words fall short a lot of time in life and I think this is one of those moments," Kohli said.
"All I can say is, to me you'll always be the guy who sat on the last seat of the bus, not saying much but your presence, your aura saying a lot.
"For me you've always been that guy and I'm sure you'll continue to be so. We've shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding and that has happened because you always played for the same goal, for the same reason which is to make the team win. It's been a pleasure playing alonsgide you, and playing under you initially in my career.
"You've shown faith and belief in me which I'll always be grateful for. I wish you the best in the next phase of your life, lot of peace and lot of happiness.
"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my captain."
On Saturday, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart…”
“but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni”
