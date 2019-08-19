MS Dhoni Returns From Army Duty - In Pics

Former India captain MS Dhoni has returned to New Delhi after his stint with his army unit. Dhoni began his stint with his Territorial army unit - the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu - on July 31, and stayed with them till August 15.
An honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, Dhoni took a break from cricket duties following the conclusion of the World Cup, and opted out of India's tour of West Indies.
.@msdhoni on his arrival yesterday at Delhi Airport after his 2 weeks stint with the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir valley! #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5NFXX6ueYO— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 17, 2019
During his stint, Dhoni was posted in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force. He performed his duties like a regular soldier, taking to patrolling, guard and post duty.
He was at Ladakh on India's independence day, and even played cricket with kids.
