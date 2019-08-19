Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 3: BER VS CAN

live
BER
CAN

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 2019

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO
PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 2019

Match 4: USA VS CAY

upcoming
USA
CAY

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 2019

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM
BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 2019

MS Dhoni Returns From Army Duty - In Pics

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Former India captain MS Dhoni has returned to New Delhi after his stint with his army unit. Dhoni began his stint with his Territorial army unit - the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu - on July 31, and stayed with them till August 15.

An honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, Dhoni took a break from cricket duties following the conclusion of the World Cup, and opted out of India's tour of West Indies.

 

During his stint, Dhoni was posted in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force. He performed his duties like a regular soldier, taking to patrolling, guard and post duty.

He was at Ladakh on India's independence day, and even played cricket with kids.

