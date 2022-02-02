MS Dhoni Reveals First Look of His Graphic Novel 'Atharva'

Former India captain MS Dhoni revealed the first look of his graphic novel ‘Atharva.’ The web series is based on the work of writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. Touted to be a mythological sci-fi web series, it is backed by Dhoni Entertainment.

In a video shared by Dhoni’s official handle, he can be seen fighting a demon-like army with him being in the lead. Dhoni who has retired from international cricket back in 2020, is now looking to venture into new ideas. ‘Atharva’ is one just example. This project was announced in 2020 as “an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author”. Sakshi, MS Dhoni’s wife who is also the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, has called it a ‘thrilling series.’

“The book is a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing, and course of the forthcoming.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” Sakshi said in a statement previously.

Dhoni Entertainment has also produced ‘Roar of the Lion’ which was streamed on Hotstar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here