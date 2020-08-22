Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MS Dhoni Rightly Predicted Kamran Akmal's Dismissal in 2007 World T20 Final: RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh recalled an incident from the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he got to know of then skipper MS Dhoni's tactical acumen, and his ability to lead the side from the front. Even though it wasn't a very successful WC With regards to the scores he got -- 33, 24, 10*, 45, 36 and 6, Singh feels his presence made a big difference.

August 22, 2020
RP SIngh

Former India pacer RP Singh recalled an incident from the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he got to know of then skipper MS Dhoni's tactical acumen, and his ability to lead the side from the front. Even though it wasn't a very successful WC With regards to the scores he got -- 33, 24, 10*, 45, 36 and 6, Singh feels his presence made a big difference.

ALSO READ - WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Towering Sixes in Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session

“For me, it was during the T20 World Cup final in 2007 that I got the sense he is a very special kind of a player. He was not the same Dhoni I had been interacting with. If you look closely, MS didn’t have any defining batting performance in that tournament but he was always there, almost in every match,” Singh told Cricket.com.

Singh picked up 12 wickets in the tournament, narrated an incident where Dhoni predicted what was going to happen. “In the final of the T20 World Cup, MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled as his feet were not moving. He asked me to forget about other things and just concentrate on bowling line and length,” Singh added.

ALSO READ - Kamran Akmal Wishes Farewell to MS Dhoni, Says Pakistan Need Captain Like Him

“I realized that he had got a tremendous reading of batsmen because I would have bowled differently to Akmal. I had asked for a different fielding set-up. But he convinced me in a way it was easier to follow.” And as MSD had thought, Akmal was trapped inside the crease and was bowled.

