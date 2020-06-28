Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Keep Dressing Room Calm, Virat Kohli Keeps Everyone on Toes: Parthiv Patel

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma like to keep the dressing room calm, while Virat Kohli makes sure every player is on his toes

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma like to keep the dressing room calm, while Virat Kohli makes sure every player is on his toes. That's how Parthiv Patel described their captaincy skills, having played under each of them in the Indian team or the Indian Premier League.

"I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player’s potential and what all can be extracted out from him. We talk about giving your 100 per cent, but every player’s level of 100 percent varies,” Parthiv told Aakash Chopra on his Youtube chat show ‘Aakash Vani’.

Parthiv, who has played under Dhoni in the Indian team and for Chennai Super Kings in the initial years, said Dhoni gives space to players to express themselves.

"So, Dhoni knows what is a potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves," he said.

Parthiv has also played under Rohit for Mumbai Indians, and said the MI skipper is actively involved in bowlers' meetings.

"Rohit plans really well. At bowlers’ meet, he is completely involved," he said. "He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role - he is a master in figuring that out. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at."

Comparing Rohit and Dhoni to his current skipper at Royal Challengers Bangalore, Parthiv said Kohli's unique style has suited him.

"Virat has different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to be lead from front and be aggressive all the time," Parthiv explained. "It is his style and it has suited him. Dhoni and Rohit keeps the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves."

