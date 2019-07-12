starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal

It was seen as the final nail in the coffin for India when Martin Guptill ran out the veteran MS Dhoni with a brilliant piece of fielding in the 49th over of the first semifinal at Old Trafford. Guptill however sees it as a lucky break for him and New Zealand in the situation.

After that run out, India's hopes of making it to the final at Lord's on Sunday (July 14) were over on Wednesday. The two-time champions were eliminated at this stage for the second World Cup running when they went down by 18 runs against the the losing finalists from 2015.

"I did not think the ball was actually coming to me, I tried to get there as soon as I could. Once I got hold of the ball, I thought it was actually quite straight. Lucky enough to get a direct hit from out there, lucky for us he was out of his ground," Guptill said in a short video uploaded by the ICC on their Twitter handle.

Guptil had a below-par World Cup with the bat before effecting the incredible run-out of Dhoni, which somewhat redeemed his campaign.

It was that moment of brilliance which tilted the game completely in New Zealand's favour with Dhoni getting out on 50 off 72 balls.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja shared an 116-run stand for the seventh wicket to give India a fighting chance after a top-order collapse left them reeling at 24 for four.

dhoni run outicc world cup 2019India vs new ZealandMartin GuptillMS Dhoni

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more