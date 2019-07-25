starts in
MS Dhoni Set to Begin Army Stint in Kashmir From July 31

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Ex Indian captain MS Dhoni’s stint with the army has been confirmed, where he will spend 16 days with 106 TA Battalion (Para) from 31 July-15 August.

Dhoni will be doing patrolling, guard and post duties, with the unit being in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.

Dhoni had earlier confirmed his unavailability for India’s upcoming tour to West Indies, in light of the developments with the Para Regiment. “Dhoni met a top BCCI official in person and explained why he cannot go on the tour of West Indies. Dhoni is a honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the parachute regiment of the territorial army. He had made a commitment to reserve the regiment for a couple of months even before the World Cup,” BCCI sources had informed informed CricketNext last week.

Ever since India exited the ICC World Cup after a loss in the semifinals to New Zealand earlier this month, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the availability of Dhoni in international and whether he will be considering retiring from all forms of cricket.

“This is just a two-month sabbatical and not a decision to retire in any way. He hasn’t made any decision regarding his future as yet. The decision has been communicated to the chairman of selectors as well,” the source added.

More to follow…

