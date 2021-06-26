MS Dhoni Shares Message to 'Plant Trees' But Twitter is Divided; Here's Why

MS Dhoni is currently vacationing with his family in the hills, but even after his retirement from international cricket, he still has a massive fan-following on social media. On Friday, his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, posted a picture of him where the outfit’s skipper is passing on a strong message to one and all.

In the picture, Dhoni can be seen posing in a red t-shirt, standing next to a wooden plank, which reads, “PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS".

CSK captioned the picture as, “Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

As usual, there were a host of fans commenting on the picture, but this time around, it wasn’t just love that Dhoni received. He was slammed by some of the fans for posing next to a wooden plank, asking others to save forests.

Then this message from dhoni should be to the wood mills who are actually responsible for the deforestation and wastage of wood…and not for general public— ️️RON_P️UL (@Jesse_pinkman90) June 25, 2021

I think you have taken the name "Thala " too seriously almost obsessed be you … Stop pretending— Viki -पमी #policeaccountablity पुलिस जवाब देही (@Viki73995939) June 25, 2021

How many tress he had to cut down to make that wood house ? Naanum thala fan tha…but just asking! — Ashwin Kumaar K S (@tamilcule) June 25, 2021

That written on cutting wood. Good idea— pitabasa (@pitabasa2) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in action during the suspended IPL 2021. CSK, after a dismal 2020 season managed to do exceptionally well this time around and are in second position currently. Once again, CSK fans would be hoping that Dhoni helps CSK lift the trophy.

