Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels M.S. Dhoni should have the right to decide when to retire, urging the selectors to make it clear to the former skipper whether he is in their plans or not.
Since the World Cup got over, talks of Dhoni's retirement has re-surfaced with reports saying that India's 2011 World Cup winning captain might not be an automatic choice in the starting XI.
Dhoni had an average World Cup where his slow batting rate came under the scanner.
"It should be left to Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India's wicket-keeper batsman going forward," Sehwag was quoted as saying during a panel discussion.
He went on to add that he wished selectors had also asked him about his plans during his time with the Indian team.
"I wish the selectors had asked me as well about my plans so I would also have been able to inform them," Sehwag said.
Sandeep Patil, the then chief selector, was also present in the discussion and he said: "The responsibility to talk to Sachin (Tendulkar) about his future was given to me and Rajinder Singh Hans while the same responsibility was given to Vikram Rathore for Sehwag. We had asked him and he said he had spoken with Sehwag. But if Sehwag is saying that Vikram did not talk to him, I would like to take responsibility for the same."
Sehwag, in his reply said: "Vikram Rathore spoke to me after I was dropped. It would have made sense if he spoke to me before that. There's no point talking to a cricketer once he is dropped. If M.S.K. Prasad speaks to Dhoni after he is dropped, what would Dhoni say -- that he would play first-class cricket and the selectors should pick him if he scores runs. The point is that the selectors should reach out to cricketers before they are dropped."
Dhoni Should be Informed by Selectors About Their Plans: Sehwag
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Time to Take 'Practical Decisions' on Dhoni: Gambhir
Nikhil Narain | July 18, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
What Now for Dhoni? Numbers Paint a Not-so-compelling Picture
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings