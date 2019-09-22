Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 September, 2019

1ST INN

India *

61/1 (6.5)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

MS Dhoni Shows Off Newest Addition to His Fleet

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

IANS |September 22, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
MS Dhoni Shows Off Newest Addition to His Fleet

After being away from cricket for a while, M.S. Dhoni was out to make heads turn in his new car Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The former India captain was seen taking the Jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV and a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the new car and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage, beside several other bikes.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup titles -- 2007 World T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cup --is on a two-month break from cricket and recently served his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS DhoniOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more