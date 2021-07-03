MS Dhoni, Son Of Sachin Tendulkar, Applies For Teacher’s Post In Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, a rather bizarre episode has come to light. While on one hand, candidates are upset over the stalled process of recruitment of 14850 teachers, on the other hand, a perplexing sequence of affairs has come to the fore. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for the post of teacher in the capital Raipur. Now, what is even more surprising is that the applicant has given his father’s name Sachin Tendulkar. Now, the biggest surprise of them all is the so called Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also shortlisted by the officials for interview. This was reported when the applicant did not turn up for the interview.

As many as 15 applicants were to be interviewed on Friday. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not turn up, it raised suspicion of the officials. They then called on the number which was in the application after which they realised the mistake and the application was deemed to be fake.

As per the application, MS Dhoni held an engineering degree from CSVTU University, Durg. As soon as it came to light, it went viral as the other candidates promptly posted it on social media. The authorities are now preparing to lodge an FIR against this fake applicant.

Even though the officials have accepted that the application was fake, they are not quite sure how it made it to the interview. If the FIR is indeed lodged and a probe takes place, it will be interesting to see how the entire episode played out. As things stand right now, it has made for quite a viral content and people are lapping it up.

