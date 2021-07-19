MS Dhoni Sports New Look, Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Fit’ CSK Captain! See Latest Pics

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s presence always makes an impact as fans go crazy on seeing the Chennai Super Kings captain in the flesh. The former India skipper was seen with a whole new look, where Dhoni is ‘fit’ and is also now sporting a new beard. Images have emerged on social media which have taken the nation by storm and fans cannot get enough of seeing ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s new look. The CSK skipper is being deemed as ‘fit’ by many fans as the 40-year-old gears up for the remaining Indian Premier League matches which is tentatively scheduled to be held from September onwards in the UAE.

Fans react as Dhoni sports a new look on his which was spotted this week. Take a look.

Latest click of MS Dhoni & Sakshi from UAE ❤️#Dhoni #Sakshi pic.twitter.com/o1TluVdRZG— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 16, 2021

MS Dhoni looks more fit in his latest picture. pic.twitter.com/1NjhIvoaXb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2021

Dhoni was seen on his way from Ranchi to Mumbai to attend the wedding of singer Rahul Vaidya. Sporting a beard with a slimmer look, fans are excited to see the CSK skipper perform in the remaining IPL matches in UAE. Fans will be eager to see Dhoni strike this time after a rather poor outing in Phase 1 of the IPL matches this year. Out of the 60 matches scheduled, 29 matches were played and the tournament was eventually brought to a halt due to the second COVID-19 wave in India.

In the seven matches Chennai Super Kings played in the IPL before the halt, the three-time IPL winners won five matches and lost two matches. However, they were second on the table behind Delhi Capitals. However, Dhoni failed to conjure up any magic in his innings in the IPL as he only managed to score 37 runs with a strike rate of 123. Thala’s best score in the 2021 season was 18 runs. In 2020, Dhoni had a tough season

As Phase 2 of the IPL will be announced soon by the BCCI, Dhoni looking fit from now could be a warning to the rest of the IPL franchises as once the skipper gets dedicated, there is no holding the 2011 World Cup captain back. A fitter Dhoni is a threat to the opposition and if the skipper decides, he could up himself in the batting order and attack away.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles – 2010, 2011 & 2018. In what could be Dhoni’s last hurrah this year, the CSK skipper would aim to end on an all-time high and the millions of fans around the world would surely want to see that sight before Dhoni hangs up his boots.

Keywords – MS Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni new look, Dhoni news, Dhoni new style, Dhoni wedding pictures, Dhoni, Dhoni stats, Dhoni CSK, Dhoni IPL, Dhoni IPL return, IPL dates, IPL new schedule, IPL phase 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here