MS Dhoni Spotted Driving his ‘Newest Beast’, CSK Shares Video

Recently, Dhoni was spotted driving a tractor, and the new beast is the latest addition to his garage.

Trending Desk |June 3, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
MS Dhoni Tractor

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes and cars isn’t a secret to anyone.

Recently, Dhoni was spotted driving a tractor, and the new beast is the latest addition to his garage.

The clip was shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its official Twitter account. Dhoni leads the side in the T20 format league.

Captioning the post, the Chennai-based franchise wrote, “#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! ?? #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu”.

The tractor was a new one as it did not have a license plate. In the video, Dhoni was seen being assisted by someone while driving the vehicle. Since being shared online, the footage has been viewed over 80,000 times. Over 10,000 people have liked the clip and over 1,500 users have retweeted the post. Earlier, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had uploaded a video of the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman riding a motorcycle with their daughter Ziva on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Dhoni has not played for India since the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand last July. He was all set to feature in  IPL 2020. But, due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the league has been suspended indefinitely.

 

