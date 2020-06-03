MS Dhoni Spotted Driving his ‘Newest Beast’, CSK Shares Video

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes and cars isn’t a secret to anyone.
Recently, Dhoni was spotted driving a tractor, and the new beast is the latest addition to his garage.
The clip was shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its official Twitter account. Dhoni leads the side in the T20 format league.
Captioning the post, the Chennai-based franchise wrote, “#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! ?? #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu”.
Dhoni has not played for India since the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand last July. He was all set to feature in IPL 2020. But, due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the league has been suspended indefinitely.
