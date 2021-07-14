MS Dhoni Spotted Enjoying Food With Old Friends | See Picture

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following on and off the field. Despite his retirement from international cricket in August last year, the fans of Dhoni still follow their favourite cricketer’s whereabouts on social media.

However, Dhoni isn’t much active on social media and thus makes it difficult for his followers to catch a glimpse of him off the field. However, the ardent fans of Mahi somehow manage to get a peek into his life off the field as pictures of him often being spotted in public places are widely shared on social media platforms.

Now, a new photograph of Dhoni is going viral on the internet. The snap was first posted by a fan page of the legendary cricketer.

In the picture, the 40-year-old can be seen enjoying food with what appears to be his friends at an eatery. According to the comments on the post, one of them is Seemant Lohani and the other person is still not identified.

Other than the serene image of MSD enjoying his food with buddies, the luxury car in the background has also grabbed the internet’s attention. According to the netizens, it is the same car that Dhoni gifted to his wife Sakshi on her birthday a few days ago. The price of the vintage Rolls Royce is in crores.

Last month, Dhoni was seen vacationing with his entire family in Himachal Pradesh, including his five-year-old daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. The scenic pictures of Dhoni with his daughter from the beautiful place had taken the internet by storm.

Here are some of the clicks from their luxury holiday in the hills:

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in action during the first leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which took place between April 9 and May 4.The second leg of the marquee event is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

