Ms Dhoni Spotted In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IPL 2023 Return

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned the tag of ‘captain cool’ for keeping a calm approach in nervous moments on the field. His composed demeanor coupled with an astute cricketing brain helped the Indian cricket team win numerous memorable victories. Team India lifted the Champions Trophy, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup under his leadership. Dhoni has also proved his mettle as captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), guiding them to four titles. Dhoni will once again lead the Chennai franchise in the upcoming edition of IPL. Ahead of his return to IPL, Dhoni was recently spotted at a launch event of a lab in Ahmedabad. A picture of the occasion has now gone viral on social media. In the photo, Dhoni can be seen in a black T-shirt. He was surrounded by his fans, mostly in lab coats, pointing towards him.

MS Dhoni in a lab launch event in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/WGbkvEka0e— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2023

MS Dhoni may have hung up his boots in international cricket, but he still remains an integral part of the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL. Since its inception in 2008, Dhoni has scored 4978 runs in 234 matches in the domestic T20 franchise tournament. In T20Is, Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 85 matches at a striker rate of 126.13, establishing his legacy as one of the elite wicketkeeper-batters to wear the Indian jersey.

Despite their achievements in the IPL, CSK had a relatively disappointing campaign last season, finishing second from bottom with just four victories from 10 games. The Mumbai Indians were the only team below them courtesy of an inferior run rate.

Chennai fans will now be eagerly waiting to witness MS Dhoni’s power-packed show at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to bring back its original home-away format in the upcoming season.

With some time left for IPL 2023 to begin, MS Dhoni has already hit the nets, in a bid to prepare for the new campaign. The addition of English star all-rounder Ben Stokes along with the return of Ravindra Jadeja will certainly offer Chennai a solid chance in their pursuit of the title this year. At 41, this could probably be Dhoni’s last IPL as a player and lifting the illustrious trophy would be the cherry on a glittering career.

