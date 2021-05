MS Dhoni Spotted in Wife Sakshi's Latest Instagram Video - Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fans are missing him in action, given the Indian Premier League 2021 has been suspended due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the bubble. However, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi gave the fans something to cheer about with a video on Instagram, where fans got a glimpse of the former India captain.

Here it is:

Fans were happy.

“Thala in Yellove,” CSK Fans Official commented.

The CSK franchise’s social media is also keeping Dhoni fans happy.

On Sunday, the three times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK)posted a video of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni emulating Jadeja’s trademark sword-wielding celebration with his hands on social media.

Recently, young uncapped India Women wicketkeeper Indrani Roy, who has made it to the India Women’s team for the tour of England, revealed that she had taken inputs from MS Dhoni about her wicketkeeping skills.

“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-meter radius,” she told Sportstar.

“For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me. Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advice actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips.

