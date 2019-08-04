starts in
days hours mins

Dhoni Spotted Playing Volleyball With His Territorial Army Battalion

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Dhoni Spotted Playing Volleyball With His Territorial Army Battalion

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is currently on a break and is on a stint with the Territorial Army as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel, was seen playing volleyball with his para-territorial battalion fellow mates somewhere in Kashmir.

The video was shared on Twitter by Dhoni’s fan page:

Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour, is with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para) from July 31 and will serve till August 15. He is doing the duties of patrolling, guard and is also staying with troops.

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Dhonidhoni volleyballMS DhoniOff The Field

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more