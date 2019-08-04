Dhoni Spotted Playing Volleyball With His Territorial Army Battalion

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is currently on a break and is on a stint with the Territorial Army as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel, was seen playing volleyball with his para-territorial battalion fellow mates somewhere in Kashmir.
The video was shared on Twitter by Dhoni’s fan page:
Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his Para Territorial Battalion!💙😊Video Courtesy : DB Creation #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/H6LwyC4ALb— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 4, 2019
Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour, is with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para) from July 31 and will serve till August 15. He is doing the duties of patrolling, guard and is also staying with troops.
In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.
