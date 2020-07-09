Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

106/5 (43.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

7/0 (1.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Nacka CC
Nacka CC

Spanga United CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike in Ranchi Farmhouse on Birthday

Former India captain has managed to evade the public eye ever since team's semi-final loss at the World Cup in 2019. All this while a lot of speculations have been made about his future with the Indian team, but a close friend of his has made it clear that he has no plans of retiring any time soon.

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike in Ranchi Farmhouse on Birthday

Former India captain has managed to evade the public eye ever since team's semi-final loss at the World Cup in 2019. All this while a lot of speculations have been made about his future with the Indian team, but a close friend of his has made it clear that he has no plans of retiring any time soon.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 39th birthday on July 7, was recently seen riding his bike in his farm house. A video of the same has surfaced online.

His friend Mihir Diwakar had recently said, "Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement.

"He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.

"He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy."

Recently, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said Dhoni was not just a great finisher but a great overall player.

"One of the great players in world cricket. Not just a finisher, I think everyone talks about the way he finishes lower down the order...he batted at No. 3 when I was captain. He got 140 against Pakistan in Vizag..I always believe that he should bat up the order because he is so destructive," Ganguly told Mayank Agarwal in a video show for BCCI.

"You know the best player in the shorter format has the ability to hit boundaries at will. You look over a period of time, the history of one-day cricket...the best players can find the fence under pressure consistently and M.S. Dhoni was one of them."

MS DhoniMS Dhoni BirthdayOff The FieldRanchi

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more