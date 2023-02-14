MS Dhoni spotted with Kedar Jadhav and Pankaj Tripathi

Legendary skipper MS Dhoni was recently spotted spending some quality time along with his former India teammate Kedar Jadhav and actor Pankaj Tripathi. Jadhav was pictured in casual clothes wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt. Dhoni, on the other hand, can be seen in formal attire, sporting a brown coloured suit. Pankaj Tripathi opted for a more traditional look. Jadhav also shared a photo of their grand meeting on Instagram. “A Day well spent,” read the caption of the post shared by Jadhav. The post went viral in no time garnering more than 50k likes on Instagram. Here are some reactions.

One Instagram user wrote, “3 legends in One Frame.”

A certain social media user wanted to see Kedar Jadhav’s all-round exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again. “Sir come back in IPL,” the comment read.

Another person wrote, “Pankaj Tripathi and MS Dhoni- cool and calm.”

Kedar Jadhav scripted a sensational return to competitive cricket this season after a hiatus of one year. And Jadhav could not have asked for a better comeback. He notched a remarkable double hundred in this season’s Ranji Trophy. In his last assignment, he scored another brilliant ton against Mumbai last month. In international cricket he played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for Team India. Jadhav failed to secure a franchise at the IPL 2023 auction.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is currently preparing for the next season of IPL. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has been a crucial figure in the Chennai Super Kings lineup, leading them to four IPL trophies. The Chennai-based franchise had to endure a tough time in the last edition of the IPL. They finished ninth in the table last season, winning just four out of their fourteen games. Chennai succumbed to consecutive defeats in their last three games.

While there is still some time for the IPL 2023 to start, this could potentially be MS Dhoni’s last season. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s return to stunning form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy spells good news for Chennai who have retained him. The addition of power-packed all-rounder Ben Stokes will also help them in strengthening their arsenal.

