MS Dhoni Steps Down: 'Frankly Speaking, I Am Really Shocked'-Ex India Selector Didn't See This Coming

MS Dhoni’s decision to step down from the post of Chennai Superkings has taken everyone by surprise. This is not the first time that he did this to his fans. Even back in 2014, he silently passed over the baton to Virat Kohli after the third Test match in Melbourne. Even then his fans and well-wishers were taken by surprise.

Coming back to 2022, his decision to hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja is being considered a masterstroke. Since he will continue to oversee the proceedings and would also act like a mentor which will help groom Jadeja who is a senior member but had never been the captain. Meanwhile former India selector MSK Prasad was also taken aback.

Speaking to Network 18’s CNN-News 18, he said that he didn’t see it coming. “Franky speaking, I am really shocked hearing this. Ever since the IPL has come up, we have always seen Dhoni in yellow colours and leading the side. And even if you see the last edition, he won the IPL championship. It is really surprising to me to hear that MS is not going to lead CSK," Prasad told CNN-News18.

“With time, this was expected also but not so early. I thought that at the end of the season he might take a call. But you never know how Dhoni does it. He takes calls instinctively. For the outer world, it might look instantaneously but he does lot of analysis before taking a big decision and I’m sure he must have thought from every angle, and spoken to the management and passed the baton to one of the best all-rounders in the world right now."

Dhoni was among the most successful captain at CSK with he being the only player to have led a side in over 200 matches in the Indian Premier League.

