MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Other Chennai Super Kings Stars Leave for Dubai for IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to resume after COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble forced the organisers to stop the tournament midway through the season earlier this year. The United Arab Emirates has been chosen as the venue for the second part of IPL 2021 and teams have been flying to the Gulf nation for that.

Chennai Super Kings is the latest team to depart for Dubai, the IPL team took to Twitter to share a few pictures of their departure. “Get ready folks," CSK captioned a picture of their captain MS Dhoni.

In another post, CSK players including Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa can be seen at the Chennai Airport.

The MS Dhoni-led side, having won five of the seven games played were second on the IPL points table behind Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals. While Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were at third and fourth position.

The league was at that time stopped after a few players from the Chennai-based franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Chennai Super Kings players had gathered at Chennai before they left for Dubai and after enduring their worst season in 2020, CSK would hope they continue with the momentum and qualify for the playoffs.

The Whistlepodus will resume their IPL 2021 journey by taking on IPL’s most successful side Mumbai Indians on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here