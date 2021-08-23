MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Participate in CSK Manager's Birthday Celebrations; WATCH

Away from the training sessions, the top two veteran stars of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team – MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina – on Sunday celebrated their franchise manager Russell Radhakrishnan’s birthday. The video and photos of Russell’s birthday from CSK’s Indian Premier League (IPL) camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have gone viral on the internet. In the footage, the CSK skipper and his deputy were all smiles as they participated in the cake cutting ceremony of Russell. The clip of Russell’s birthday celebration was also shared on the official Youtube channel of the Chennai based outfit.

Have a look at their celebration:

CSK’s post soon created a buzz on the internet as cricket enthusiasts started sharing and commenting on the video. The fans were also in awe of Dhoni and Raina’s humble nature as shown in the clip.

In the footage, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman was also seen extending his greetings to Russell on his special day.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s long-time friend and his partner in cricket Raina was seen applying cake on CSK manager’s forehead.

Russell also shared a snap with the CSK squad from his official Instagram handle.

“Thank you all for your lovely messages and blessings, very fortunate to spend this lovely day with my Brothers," Russell wrote in the caption box of the photograph.

The second leg of the IPL 2021 will be played in UAE between September and October and ahead of the resumption of the marquee event CSK’s leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had confirmed that they will be to avail the services of ace Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood in the second leg of the cash-rich league as he has confirmed his availability.

Hazlewood had withdrawn his name from the first leg of IPL, which was played in India between April and May, citing bubble fatigue.

