MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes

MS Dhoni seems to be making the most of his time off cricket as the Indian captain was seen taking part in a football match along side tennis legend Leander Paes.
Rhiti Sports group, which manages Dhoni, shared a few images on their Facebook page of the former India captain.
Dhoni is on an indefinite break and hasn't played for India since the World Cup in England.
Dhoni’s break was supposed to be a two-month one that saw him remain unavailable for selection for both the tour of West Indies as well as the home T20Is against South Africa.
However, a report in the Mumbai Mirror suggests that he will now be extending his break from cricket, meaning he will miss out on both the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the home T20I series against Bangladesh.
This would mean that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to return to action only when the West Indies come visiting in December.
Dhoni’s future has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent times. Ahead of India’s first T20I against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli had put out a tweet that many interpreted to be a retirement post.
"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli had tweeted. It led to rumour mills going into overdrive till chairman of selectors MSK Prasad termed it as "false news".
When Kohli was asked what was on his mind when he tweeted, the smiling skipper replied: "Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind). I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item."
"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media," he added.
