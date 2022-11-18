MS Dhoni Takes Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav For a Ride in Ranchi

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted with Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and former teammate Kedar Jadhav in Ranchi. Dhoni, who has already started his training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, was seen entering in the car with the two other cricketers as the CSK captain took the driver’s seat.

The video went viral on Twitter where Dhoni took the two cricketers for a drive in a swanky car.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter was seen driving a Kia EV6 - a five-seater fully electric SUV

Dhoni has been training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for the past few days as Chennai Super Kings have also retained him in the squad for the next season.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is only playing in the Indian Premier League and the next season he will be seen once again in the Chennai Super Kings. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni will continue as CSK captain for another season.

Recently, CSK announced the list of retained players where they decided to make some changes to their ageing squad. The four-time champions have released their star all-rounder and a T20 superstar Dwayne Bravo from the squad as they might target all-rounders like Cameron Green and Sam Curran in the upcoming mini-auction.

Meanwhile, they retained Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as earlier there were some reports of a dispute between the two parties.

CSK had appointed the talismanic all-rounder as the captain for the 2022 season. However, Jadeja left the leadership role midway after the team’s dismissal performance in the tournament. This led to speculations that all was not well between Jadeja and CSK. However, it seems like everything is sorted between the two parties.

Chennai Super Kings Retained Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

