MS Dhoni Takes Time Out from Practice to Meet One of His Youngest Fans

Earlier this week MS Dhoni joined the CSK team in Chennai and instantly hit the nets. The captain who is very much adored by the Chennai fans has been practicing the big shots for April 7th when they begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Dhoni might be busy and hard at practice but he always finds time for his fans, and the ones in Chennai, he has admitted are special for him.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni is seen taking a break from the nets and interacting with a young boy as his family looks on with immense joy at being able to meet the great man. Dhoni plays a game of high fives with youngest in the family, who though is not very impressed by the fact that the captain keeps dodging his high fives. Eventually though, Dhoni does stop pulling the leg of one of his youngest fans and they exchange a few high fives.
The Cutest Video you will see on Internet Today!😍💛— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) March 24, 2018
(In for Treat MSDians)@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/GhHxdXrlIW
MS Dhoni who was recently rested from the Indian team’s victorious Nidahas Trophy campaign in Sri Lanka, will once again don the captain’s hat when former champions Chennai Super Kings play the first game of this year’s IPL against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Previously, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011. Whilst CSK were out suspended Dhoni, continued to play in the IPL for the Rising Pune Supergiant side who are no more in the competition.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:37 AM IST