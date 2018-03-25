Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
MS Dhoni Takes Time Out from Practice to Meet One of His Youngest Fans

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
MS Dhoni with his fans (Image: Twitter)

One of the most awaited sights of the upcoming 11th season of the Indian Premier League is the return of the Chennai Super Kings and the sight of MS Dhoni in the yellow kit. After both CSK and the Rajasthan Royals served their two year suspension, they are making their way back to the competition.

Earlier this week MS Dhoni joined the CSK team in Chennai and instantly hit the nets. The captain who is very much adored by the Chennai fans has been practicing the big shots for April 7th when they begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni might be busy and hard at practice but he always finds time for his fans, and the ones in Chennai, he has admitted are special for him.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni is seen taking a break from the nets and interacting with a young boy as his family looks on with immense joy at being able to meet the great man. Dhoni plays a game of high fives with youngest in the family, who though is not very impressed by the fact that the captain keeps dodging his high fives. Eventually though, Dhoni does stop pulling the leg of one of his youngest fans and they exchange a few high fives.



MS Dhoni who was recently rested from the Indian team’s victorious Nidahas Trophy campaign in Sri Lanka, will once again don the captain’s hat when former champions Chennai Super Kings play the first game of this year’s IPL against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Previously, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011. Whilst CSK were out suspended Dhoni, continued to play in the IPL for the Rising Pune Supergiant side who are no more in the competition.

First Published: March 25, 2018, 9:37 AM IST

