'MS Dhoni Talked About You' - How Bangladesh's Saifuddin Missed Opportunity to Play for CSK, SRH

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin opened up about missed opportunities at IPL, rueing the fact that injuries destroyed his chance of being picked up by either Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Saifuddin had scored an unbeaten 51 in the World Cup 2019 match against India, albeit in a lost cause. The right-arm pacer and left-handed batsman said SRH mentor VVS Laxman had enquired about him after the match. However, Saifuddin suffered a back injury in the second half of the year, forcing him to miss even the tour of India.
"You can say playing in the IPL is my dream. When I played in the last match at the Lord’s, (against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup), VVS Laxman came to enquire about me. Our (Bangladesh) performance analyst is India’s Srinivas Chandrasekharan and he works in the Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. He wanted to know how would I fare in the IPL. But injury destroyed everything,” he told BDCrictime.
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Could Play for CSK in IPL Even in 2022, We Don't Worry About Him: CSK CEO
He also said he got to know about CSK's interest through analyst Lakshmi Narayan who has worked both at Super Kings and at the Dhaka Platoon.
"I was close to a chance. I heard that CSK had a discussion about me. Laxmi was our (Dhaka Platoon) video analyst as well. He told me, ‘Dhoni has talked about you’. I replied, ‘You do everything, but have allergy towards Bangladesh cricketers’.
"He said, ‘See, I’m not lying’. I said, ‘We are not someone to be pushed back’. He replied ‘See, I sent this bowling video of yours to Dhoni’. In the video, I could see Dhoni telling, ‘Ok;. They wanted to take me, but I missed due to injury. Hence they didn’t show interest in me and Josh Hazlewood was picked."
ALSO READ: CSK, KKR to Carry 10 Exclusive Net bowlers to UAE, Spinners Likely to be in Demand
Saifuddin also opened up about being overawed bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the World Cup warm-up game last year.
"During our practice match at Cardiff, Rohit Sharma was at the striker’s end with Virat Kohli as the non-striker. I told Rohit, ‘it’s been 10 to 12 years since I’ve been watching you guys on TV, both of you are our dream cricketers. Now I’m bowling to you and I don’t know what to do,’" he said.
"Then Rohit laughed at me and said ‘Good luck’. Then I was trying my best to make sure that I got at least one of them out. Luckily, I was able to dismiss Kohli,” Saifuddin said.
"We don’t want to sledge them. We have grown up, seeing them play and we can’t imagine sledging them. Cricket is a gentleman’s game and should remain that way. Also, because there’s demerit points, we have to be careful."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'MS Dhoni Talked About You' - How Bangladesh's Saifuddin Missed Opportunity to Play for CSK, SRH
Mohammad Saifuddin opened up about missed opportunities at IPL, rueing the fact that injuries destroyed his chance of being picked up by either Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings