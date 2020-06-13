MS Dhoni the Biggest Superstar in Cricket, Players Love Him: Dwayne Bravo

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Dwayne Bravo called Mahendra Singh Dhoni the biggest superstar in cricket, saying the former India captain was a big star and yet among the easiest to interact with.

Bravo, who plays under Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, was talking to commentator and former Zimbabwe player Pommie Mbanga in an Instagram liev chat.

"MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team," he said. "He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times. Whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all."

The West Indies allrounder was bought by CSK in the IPL 2011 auction and has been with the franchise ever since, playing a major role in their success. Bravo has overall played 104 matches for the for CSK, picking up 121 wickets. He has also won the Purple Cap for most wickets twice, in 2013 and 2015.

"CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans," he said. "I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming. Obviously the owners (as well), they trust both Fleming and Dhoni. So there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making. Both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you."

