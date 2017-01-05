MS Dhoni 'The Cool Captain' Will be Missed: Jasprit Bumrah

MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah. (Getty Images)

His selection in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England is almost certain but one thing that the unorthodox pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss is playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down as India’s limited-overs skipper on Wednesday.

Bumrah made his debut against Australia at the SCG in January 2016 and claimed two wickets in India's six-wicket win. Since then, the Indian pacer has played 8 one-dayers and taken 17 wickets at an average of 14.64 with best bowling figures of 4 for 22. He also represented India at the 2016 ICC WT20 and owes a lot of his initial success to the guidance he received from his skipper Dhoni.

"It has always been a pleasure to play under Mahi bhai. He has given me so much of confidence. He has shown faith in me. This is the thing which I will never forget. That is why he is captain cool," Bumrah told CricketNext in an exclusive interview.

"He gave me the opportunity to express myself on the field. It was always an honour to play under his leadership. And, yes he will be missed as captain. I am one of the lucky players to have played under his captaincy. I will always carry his valuable tips with me and follow them in my career," the Gujarat paceman said.

With Dhoni stepping down from the limited overs captaincy, India's Test captain Virat Kohli is expected to take over the reigns and Bumrah is excited about playing under a new captain.

"I have never played under Virat. It will be hard to comment on it, but it is going to be a new and great experience to play under him," Bumrah said.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 8 ODIs and 21 T20Is so far and has emerged as a lethal weapon in India’s bowling arsenal. That is why he has earned the tag of 'death overs speciallist'.

Bumrah recently picked up 6 wickets in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against a Jharkhand team, that Dhoni was mentoring. His efforts guided Gujarat to the finals of the premier domestic competition for only the second time in 66 long years and Bumrah is elated about the opportunity to win a Ranji Trophy title for his state team.

“It was a great victory over Jharkhand and we celebrated the win. Now our target is to win the Ranji Trophy.”

