Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

MS Dhoni the Don of Indian Cricket, Would Love to Play as Long as Possible: Sreesanth

S Sreesanth described MS Dhoni as the Don of Indian cricket and said that he believes the former captain would like to play on for as long as he can.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
MS Dhoni the Don of Indian Cricket, Would Love to Play as Long as Possible: Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth described MS Dhoni as the Don of Indian cricket and said that he believes the former captain would like to play on for as long as he can.

Sreesanth was also complimentary of Dhoni's fitness despite him currently being 37 years old.

"See, I am not following this much, but as far as I know he (Dhoni) is very fit. For me he is Don - inko pakdna mushkil hi nahi namukin hai," Sreesanth said on a live session on Helo.

"He would love to play for the country, he's got that in his blood, he is only 37. Sachin and others have also played till 40."

Rumours of Dhoni's impending retirement flared up again recently when a Twitter user shared a link claiming that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman would hang up his boots soon.

The rumour was trending on Twitter, which led to Dhoni's wife Sakshi having to issue a clarification in a now-deleted tweet.

“Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires ..Get a life !” her tweet read.

Elsewhere in the session, Sreesanth spoke about how he was always hungry for wickets, adding that he saw no natural enmity towards IPL side Chennai Super Kings.

"Nothing like enemy here and there are many who aspire that I play for CSK. But I would want any captain to be dismissed off my bowling!"

He also discussed his pumped up celebrations, responding to a question about why he mimicked punching the ground when dismissing Matthew Hayden once.

"It is all the inspiration from WWE, nothing else. Even Shoaib Akhtar used to do that!"

cricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamMS DhoniS Sreesanth

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more