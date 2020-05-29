MS Dhoni the Don of Indian Cricket, Would Love to Play as Long as Possible: Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth described MS Dhoni as the Don of Indian cricket and said that he believes the former captain would like to play on for as long as he can.
Sreesanth was also complimentary of Dhoni's fitness despite him currently being 37 years old.
"See, I am not following this much, but as far as I know he (Dhoni) is very fit. For me he is Don - inko pakdna mushkil hi nahi namukin hai," Sreesanth said on a live session on Helo.
"He would love to play for the country, he's got that in his blood, he is only 37. Sachin and others have also played till 40."
Rumours of Dhoni's impending retirement flared up again recently when a Twitter user shared a link claiming that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman would hang up his boots soon.
The rumour was trending on Twitter, which led to Dhoni's wife Sakshi having to issue a clarification in a now-deleted tweet.
“Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires ..Get a life !” her tweet read.
Elsewhere in the session, Sreesanth spoke about how he was always hungry for wickets, adding that he saw no natural enmity towards IPL side Chennai Super Kings.
"Nothing like enemy here and there are many who aspire that I play for CSK. But I would want any captain to be dismissed off my bowling!"
He also discussed his pumped up celebrations, responding to a question about why he mimicked punching the ground when dismissing Matthew Hayden once.
"It is all the inspiration from WWE, nothing else. Even Shoaib Akhtar used to do that!"
